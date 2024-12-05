The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,496 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ciena were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.23.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,604,752.01. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $88,928.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,139.14. The trade was a 3.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $657,051 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $73.49.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

