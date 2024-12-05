The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,609 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Utilities

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.