The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 813 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Globe Life worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 88.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 898.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 249.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,560,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,884.80. This represents a 46.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average is $96.97. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.12%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.