The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Piper Sandler

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $138.46 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,298,577.65. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,814. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $51,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

