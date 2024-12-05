Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$197.50.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$251.00 to C$256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thomson Reuters

Insider Transactions at Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.58, for a total transaction of C$400,206.86. Also, Senior Officer Mary Alice Vuicic sold 6,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.62, for a total value of C$1,428,328.44. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,777. Insiders own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

TSE:TRI opened at C$237.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$230.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$229.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$185.73 and a 1-year high of C$242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.33%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.