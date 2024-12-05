Tonix Pharmaceuticals Expands Leadership Team and Provides Business Update

Get alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) recently made significant announcements detailing its strategic expansion and operational updates. On December 3, 2024, the Company revealed the hiring of two key executives, Bradley Raudabaugh as Vice President of Marketing, and Errol Gould, Ph.D., as Vice President of Medical Affairs. These appointments further strengthen Tonix’s leadership team and are aimed at supporting the launch of the TNX-102 SL product candidate for the management of fibromyalgia.

In tandem with the new appointments, Tonix Pharmaceuticals updated its investor presentation, which is utilized during engagements with investors, stockholders, analysts, and at conferences. The Company intends to publish the presentation on its website, along with updated presentations for its product candidates TNX-102 SL and TNX-1500. These updates may contain nonpublic information and have been filed with the SEC as Exhibits 99.02, 99.03, and 99.04.

The TNX-102 SL product candidate is of particular interest as the Company provided a timeline adjustment, noting the expected commencement of enrollment for the TNX-102 SL OASIS study for the treatment of acute stress reaction and acute stress disorder in the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, Tonix Pharmaceuticals anticipates a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the New Drug Application (NDA) for TNX-102 SL in August 2025, subject to acceptance for standard review in December 2024.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has emphasized that the content in its recent disclosures, as outlined in the Form 8-K report, is not to be considered as filed for regulatory purposes under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor should it be incorporated by reference into subsequent filings. Investors have been cautioned to exercise discretion when relying on forward-looking statements included in the Company’s updates due to inherent uncertainties and risk factors.

Furthermore, as per Item 9.01 of the filing, Tonix Pharmaceuticals submitted several exhibits, including a press release addressing the strategic hires and operational updates, as well as presentations on the Company’s product candidates and an Interactive Data File.

For more in-depth information regarding Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ recent developments, the detailed press release and business information can be accessed on the Company’s website.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed on Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ advancements and timelines, particularly related to the TNX-102 SL product candidate and its broader pipeline of central nervous system disorder-focused development projects.

This has been a summary of Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ recent key updates as per the Form 8-K filing made on December 3, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Tonix Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Recommended Stories