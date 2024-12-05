Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 501 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $137,730.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $3,220,136.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,923,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,034,016.03. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 735,246 shares of company stock worth $29,902,158. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

