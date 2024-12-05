Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 6,192 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 72.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in HP by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

HPQ opened at $36.36 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $353,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,680.32. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

