Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 634 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 184.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 148.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,200. This trade represents a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes Stock Down 3.4 %

MHO stock opened at $162.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 1.60. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.98.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

