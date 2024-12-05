Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 19,394 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,560,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth $529,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 186.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,186,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,072,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,235,000 after purchasing an additional 297,183 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

INFY opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

