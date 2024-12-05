Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EQT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,487,000 after buying an additional 464,781 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $562,494,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,952,000 after acquiring an additional 253,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,013,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EQT by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,224,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,243,000 after acquiring an additional 697,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

