Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 534.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 2,431.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1,931.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Polaris by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 73.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

