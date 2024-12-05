Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,227 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

