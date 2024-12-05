Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 258 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 52.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Generac by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Generac by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $3,742,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Trading Down 2.3 %

GNRC stock opened at $182.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. The trade was a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

