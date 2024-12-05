Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 4,261 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

