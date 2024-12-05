Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.