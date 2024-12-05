Townsquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,032 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.56.

Shares of FFIV opened at $254.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $254.97.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $197,810.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,407.14. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,437.50. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $977,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

