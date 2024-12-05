Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Cadence Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,467 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VGIT stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

