Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 113.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Veralto by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 2.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $77,388.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,601.83. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,615,017 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

