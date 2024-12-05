Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Position in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in GigaCloud Technology were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,956,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 279.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 158,033 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at $2,804,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 6.3 %

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.74. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $45.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Profile

(Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.