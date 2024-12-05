Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $332.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.86. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $234.01 and a 12-month high of $334.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.