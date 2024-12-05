Townsquare Capital LLC Has $413,000 Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.1 %

NFG stock opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 254.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFG

Insider Transactions at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,496.31. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,439.07. This trade represents a 31.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.