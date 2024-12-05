Townsquare Capital LLC Has $422,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 23.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS DJUN opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

