Townsquare Capital LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32,867.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,194 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,590 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

GJUN stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $36.47.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

