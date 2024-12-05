Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 10,816.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,371.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02.

About VanEck Long Muni ETF

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

