Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $427,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 362.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after buying an additional 252,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 357.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,178 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 408.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after acquiring an additional 112,902 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 102.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 210,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 106,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $18,031,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $199.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.70 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

