Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.