Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,917,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,521,000 after purchasing an additional 130,817 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 76.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 30.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.7% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock opened at $303.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.27. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.23 and a 52-week high of $307.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $1,001,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,137.20. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,976.78. This trade represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

