Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 113,051 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,051 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 23.2% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 64,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 522,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 18.7% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQNR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 2.4 %

EQNR stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.