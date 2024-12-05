Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,399 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AtriCure by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AtriCure by 6.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.40. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $115.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AtriCure from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AtriCure

AtriCure Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.