Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 177,245 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,245 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth $272,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.