Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 392.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,158,000 after purchasing an additional 984,879 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,507.65. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $95.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 63.06%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.