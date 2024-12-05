Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Get Celsius alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 353.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 3,150.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Celsius

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.