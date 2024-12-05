Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,050,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,075,000 after purchasing an additional 127,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 122,308 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1,169.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 91,979 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,467,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 625,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

