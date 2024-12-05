Traders Buy Large Volume of Snap Call Options (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 136,886 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical volume of 93,052 call options.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 11,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $117,674.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 465,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,425.20. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $77,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,132. The trade was a 10.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,406,709 shares of company stock worth $16,662,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 354.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $30,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Snap to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.11 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE SNAP opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Snap has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.