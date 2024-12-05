Traders Buy Large Volume of Snap Call Options (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 136,886 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical volume of 93,052 call options.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 11,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $117,674.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 465,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,425.20. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $77,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,132. The trade was a 10.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,406,709 shares of company stock worth $16,662,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 354.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $30,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Snap Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE SNAP opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Snap has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.97.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
