Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.03 and last traded at C$18.03. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.68.

Transcontinental Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.17.

Transcontinental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.