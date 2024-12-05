Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.08. Trevena has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Trevena will post -23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

