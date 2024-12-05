Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:TRT opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.99. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.04.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
