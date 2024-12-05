Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TRT opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.99. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Trio-Tech International worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

