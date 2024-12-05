TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRUE. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.30 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of TRUE opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.62.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.82 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 368,234 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 101,459 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 81,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 380,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 73,041 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 71,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

