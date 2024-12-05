TruGolf (TRUG) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Risk and Volatility

TruGolf has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TruGolf and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf N/A -$360,000.00 -1.05 TruGolf Competitors $3.01 billion $70.15 million 1.76

TruGolf’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TruGolf. TruGolf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf N/A N/A -21.06% TruGolf Competitors -70.07% -167.31% -27.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares TruGolf and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.2% of TruGolf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of TruGolf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TruGolf rivals beat TruGolf on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

