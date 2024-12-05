Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on DECK. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $204.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.01. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $207.29.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 4,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $838,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,853.19. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $723,721.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,434 shares in the company, valued at $12,571,720.62. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,492 shares of company stock worth $15,590,797 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 500.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $34,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.