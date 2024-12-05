TSE:MDP FY2028 EPS Estimate Boosted by Leede Financial

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leede Financial raised their FY2028 earnings estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, December 2nd. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Leede Financial currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

TSE:MDP opened at C$2.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.26. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$1.47 and a 52 week high of C$3.16. The stock has a market cap of C$70.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.96.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

