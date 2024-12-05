UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Price

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,168,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,817,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,468,000. Finally, Country Club Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,084,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

