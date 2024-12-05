Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.96. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96.
About Uni-Select
Uni-Select Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom.
