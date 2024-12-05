Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic to “Buy” Rating

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UPST. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

Upstart Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of UPST stock opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31.

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 87,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $6,078,564.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 863,065 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,080.35. This trade represents a 9.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $37,295.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,710.99. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,539 shares of company stock worth $32,897,079 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

