Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) traded down 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.51. 375,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 575,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Uxin Stock Down 11.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 248.43%. The business had revenue of $55.21 million during the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

