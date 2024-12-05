VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Position Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

