Ventum Cap Mkts Has Negative View of TSE:EDR FY2026 Earnings

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Endeavour Silver in a research note issued on Monday, December 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

EDR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.63.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$7.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.46.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

In other news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$226,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Paul Gray sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total transaction of C$396,990.00. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.