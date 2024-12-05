Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. Veracyte has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veracyte news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $302,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,819.51. The trade was a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $215,822.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,804.57. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,211 shares of company stock valued at $787,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,916,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,806,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after buying an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 677,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after buying an additional 113,883 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

