Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys £9,986.20 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Brendan Connolly purchased 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,019 ($12.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,986.20 ($12,688.95).

Victrex Price Performance

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 1,104 ($14.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £960.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3,052.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 890.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,035.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 816 ($10.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,575 ($20.01).

Victrex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 46.14 ($0.59) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17,142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,491 ($18.95) to GBX 1,290 ($16.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

